Obituary: Periece Carl Morgan

Periece Carl Morgan 86 of Parkersburg West Virginia peacefully passed away on July 25th, 2020. He battled hard not to leave behind his family, of whom he was so proud and loved so much.

He was a loving father of Mike and wife Sam Morgan, Parkersburg, WV, Tracey and husband Jaime Harris Cottageville, SC, and Mickey and husband Jeff Dixon, Little Hocking, OH. A loving Grandpa to Holli Morgan and Lorrie Bond. Grandson's Anthony Dixon and Wesley and wife Holly Dixon. A loving Great Grandpa to Avery Farris, Lola Rosenbaum, Emma Brozek, Haylee Bond, Brighley Dixon and Bradley Marrazzo and life long friend Delno Hayhurst.

He was born on July 24, 1934 to the late Vivian and Grace Morgan in Acme, West Virginia. He was a graduate of East Bank High School in 1952, where he played football and excelled in baseball where he was captain of the 1951 & 1952 West Virginia State baseball Champions and a All State selection in his Junior & Senior year.

Periece was a veteran of the United States Army Elite 82nd Air Borne where he became an Air Ranger during the Korean conflict. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum for 40 years plus until he retired.

He was a life member of the Loyal order of Moose Lodge 1118 and also a member of the American Legion Post 15 of 38 years. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Bowling and playing cards with his good friends (taking their money). He was an avid Mountaineer fan and Parkersburg South High fan.

He is survived by his brothers Josh and Wilma Morgan Sandstone,, WV, Rick and Donetta Morgan Parkersburg, WV, Sister Katie and Elsworth Buck Greenbrier, WV. and brother-in-law Harry Slate Pecks Mill, WV.

He was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Slater Pecks Mill, WV. and Step Grandson Luca Knapp of Parkersburg, WV.

He will be missed, not only by his family, but those who knew him.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life gathering on Friday, July 31st, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, Ohio 45714.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in memory of Periece Morgan to Erickson All-Sports Facility.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.