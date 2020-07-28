Advertisement

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The nation’s second-largest cinema chain plans to reopen some of its locations in the U.S. next month.

Regal Cinemas announced it will start to reopen on Aug. 21.

The company says theaters that open their doors will enforce health and safety measures, including requiring its employees and customers to wear masks.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.

The theater chain has not said which locations will start operating again in August.

Health departments in Los Angeles, New York and many other locations have not given theaters in their areas the OK to welcome back guests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/28/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 99-year-old pilot, a walrus house, and Brittany and Thomas wonder if a blue lobster is any tastier than a red one.

Weather

Forecast for July 28th

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

National Politics

Watchdog group: Trump campaign improperly masking payments

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center alleges the Trump reelection campaign is involved in a “laundering” effort that violates election law, according to a complaint the group filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

News

Drugs seized during traffic stop near Chauncey

Updated: 1 hour ago
Over 91 grams of liquid concentrate THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), along with edible THC products and additional marijuana related items, were seized by authorities near Chauncey on July 25.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.