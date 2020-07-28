Advertisement

Relay for Life cancer fundraiser revamped due to pandemic

Relay for Life car parade to honor cancer survivors and lost loved ones
By Angel Thompson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - The American Cancer Society hosts an annual relay fundraiser for cancer survivors and people who have lost loved ones to cancer. This year, Relay for Life will be a car parade due to the pandemic.

Cancer survivors and team members who volunteer can decorate their cars and the parade will begin at Wood County Christian school and go through Tomlinson park. As people drive through the park, they will still see the luminaria lights that honor and remember loved ones who have battled cancer.

The organization says this fundraiser is very important because it helps with research efforts and asks for the community support.

“We still need those donations to help fund our mission and to be able to continue our programs and services, so those donations are so important to our organization and they help every community,” said Carmen Hathaway, American Cancer Society, community development manager.

The organization encourages the community to come out and support while social distancing. Relay for Life begins at 8 p.m. on August 7th. To purchase luminaria lights to honor a loved one, visit relayforlife.org/williamstownwv.

