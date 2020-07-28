Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

News

Nearly 10 grams of Fentanyl seized by deputies during Wood County investigation

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Marietta woman was arrested by Wood County deputies for unlawful possession of Fentanyl.

Latest News

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week John Martin Best

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Peyton Gossett

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio House sets Thursday to vote to remove disgraced speaker

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago