Smallwood signs with Steelers
Former WVU running back Wendell Smallwood inks a 1 year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal, giving the backfield a bit of experienced depth heading into training camp.
Smallwood joins a group that includes James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland.
The 26-year-old Smallwood played for Philadelphia for 2016-18 after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia.
His rookie season included running for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. His rushing total in that game remains a career high.
