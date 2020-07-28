Smallwood signs with Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal, giving the backfield a bit of experienced depth heading into training camp.

Smallwood joins a group that includes James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland.

The 26-year-old Smallwood played for Philadelphia for 2016-18 after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia.

His rookie season included running for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. His rushing total in that game remains a career high.

