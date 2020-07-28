Advertisement

Washington State Community College helping students with financial aid

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - July is an important time for college students seeking financial aid before the upcoming school year begins. Washington State Community College is providing assistance to students through a new program called “Walk-in Wednesdays.”

The program sets aside time for students to meet with a financial aid representative to help process. The school has received funding for emergency grants which students can apply for.

We have received additional COVID funds to be able to give students emergency grants. And so far we’ve been able to give out about 420 thousand dollars from those grants.

Reba Bartrug, Wash. St. Comm. College Financial Aid Director

All walk-in appointments begin on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library. If you have any more questions, school recommends calling them at 740-568-1908.

