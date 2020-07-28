Washington State Community College helping students with financial aid

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - July is an important time for college students seeking financial aid before the upcoming school year begins. Washington State Community College is providing assistance to students through a new program called “Walk-in Wednesdays.”

The program sets aside time for students to meet with a financial aid representative to help process. The school has received funding for emergency grants which students can apply for.

We have received additional COVID funds to be able to give students emergency grants. And so far we’ve been able to give out about 420 thousand dollars from those grants.

All walk-in appointments begin on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library. If you have any more questions, school recommends calling them at 740-568-1908.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.