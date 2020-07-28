Advertisement

West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Starting Aug. 11, voters will be able to complete an absentee ballot application online.
FILE (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says all voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in November due to concerns with the coronavirus. Warner says voters who apply for an absentee ballot should use the illness, injury or other medical reason as the excuse for completing the application. Starting Aug. 11, voters will be able to complete an absentee ballot application online. Those without online access can request absentee ballot application forms through their county clerks, who will send them by mail. 

