W.Va. inmate with cancer tests positive for COVID-19 shortly before his death

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va (WTAP) - An inmate at West Virginia’s Mount Olive Correctional Complex tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before his death, but the medical provider treating him determined that his death was not related to COVID-19, state officials said Tuesday.

The 73-year-old man, whose name was not released by officials, died on July 17 while receiving hospice care for stage four metastatic cancer, officials said.

The man tested negative for COVID-19 twice in June during the enhanced testing at the correctional complex, but he was tested again when he returned to Mount Olive after receiving care at a hospital. It was this third test that came back positive.

He had been quarantined since being returned to the facility.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that a case involving a positive COVID-19 test should not be reported as a COVID-19 death if medical opinion concludes that it did not cause or contribute to the death.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.