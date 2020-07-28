Advertisement

WVU-P bookstore to re-open with safety precautions

WVU Parkersburg
WVU Parkersburg(Angel Thompson)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia University Parkersburg is planning to re-open its bookstore for in-person visits beginning Monday, August 3. There will be a number of safety precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will be markings to indicate where students may wait in order to practice social distancing, and all visitors to the bookstore will be require to wear masks. In addition, students will not be locating their books themselves. Instead, they will be asked to provide bookstore employees with a printed copy of their course schedule and staff members can then retrieve the books needed for each class. Only four visitors will be allowed in the store at a time.

Students will still be able to rent textbooks and may use financial aid to cover the cost of rentals. Students choosing that option are asked to bring their credit card with them. In addition, students may purchase textbooks online at the university’s Barnes and Noble store.

While there are concerns about returning to campus safely, many are also eager to move ahead with their plans for the fall.

“I think everyone is excited to try to get back to as close to normal as possible. But it’s totally a different time, for sure,” said Sarah, the store manager.

WVU announced Monday it is delaying its re-opening by one week until August 26, and the re-opening will happen in phases.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/28/20

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 99-year-old pilot, a walrus house, and Brittany and Thomas wonder if a blue lobster is any tastier than a red one.

Weather

Forecast for July 28th

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Drugs seized during traffic stop near Chauncey

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over 91 grams of liquid concentrate THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), along with edible THC products and additional marijuana related items, were seized by authorities near Chauncey on July 25.

Breaking

UPDATE: 4th Wood County resident dies from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Congressman Johnson request Medal of Freedom for war hero

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Fort Frye Schools preparing for fall reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dispatch: Driver in single-car crash fled scene

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
The Wood County 9-1-1 Center says that Parkersburg police are looking for the driver in a Tuesday morning accident.