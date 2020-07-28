WVU-P bookstore to re-open with safety precautions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia University Parkersburg is planning to re-open its bookstore for in-person visits beginning Monday, August 3. There will be a number of safety precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will be markings to indicate where students may wait in order to practice social distancing, and all visitors to the bookstore will be require to wear masks. In addition, students will not be locating their books themselves. Instead, they will be asked to provide bookstore employees with a printed copy of their course schedule and staff members can then retrieve the books needed for each class. Only four visitors will be allowed in the store at a time.

Students will still be able to rent textbooks and may use financial aid to cover the cost of rentals. Students choosing that option are asked to bring their credit card with them. In addition, students may purchase textbooks online at the university’s Barnes and Noble store.

While there are concerns about returning to campus safely, many are also eager to move ahead with their plans for the fall.

“I think everyone is excited to try to get back to as close to normal as possible. But it’s totally a different time, for sure,” said Sarah, the store manager.

WVU announced Monday it is delaying its re-opening by one week until August 26, and the re-opening will happen in phases.

