Drugs seized at Athens County residence

ATHENS COUNTH, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday seized bulk amounts of drugs, including heroin and suspected methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia, from a home in The Plains. While executing the search warrant, deputies also seized a 9mm handgun and $459 cash.

A resident was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree, and having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

He was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and additional charges are expected pending lab results.

Sheriff Rodney Smith stated, “It is our constant mission to make Athens County a safer place for citizens. Our priority is and will always be just that.”

