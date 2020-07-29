Advertisement

Drugs seized at Athens County residence

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTH, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday seized bulk amounts of drugs, including heroin and suspected methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia, from a home in The Plains. While executing the search warrant, deputies also seized a 9mm handgun and $459 cash.

A resident was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree, and having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. 

He was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and additional charges are expected pending lab results. 

Sheriff Rodney Smith stated, “It is our constant mission to make Athens County a safer place for citizens. Our priority is and will always be just that.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/29/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Brittany and Thomas would totally give each other some lottery winnings, she loves her mom's lasagna, and they discuss their favorite chicken wings.

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/29/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
George talks to Brittany about the end of the Cares Act eviction immunity.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVU team unearths manipulative qualities of fungal-infected cicada

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Manchin seeks answers to on-again, off-again post office changes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Breaking

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg City Council discusses motorized bicycles

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County schools hope to get student hotspots

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Wood County Clerk’s office anticipates large number of absentee ballots

Updated: 11 hours ago
Wood County Clerk’s office anticipates large number of absentee ballots

News

Sen. Manchin asks postmaster general for clarification on post office closures across West Virginia

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Tuesday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) asked the U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy for clarification on the reported closure of post offices and reduction in hours at additional post offices across West Virginia.

News

Nearly 10 grams of fentanyl seized by Wood County deputies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Chevelle Sarver remains in jail on a $75,000 bond