New bridge ribbon cutting

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - After years of construction in man power the new bridges in place in Mineral Wells for the Lincolnshire subdivision. The bridge that is between the subdivision and the Woodbridge golf course was given a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil itself.

Five years ago, a storm washed out the previous bridge and left many devastated. However, this new bridge brings new hope to those in the community.

It was devastating because it separated the communities. So, getting the communities back together is what we’re looking for.

The owner of the Woodbridge golf course is providing Mike Mondo’s construction company with memberships in gratitude for their hard work.

