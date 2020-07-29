Obituary: Alva Ray Harris

Alva Ray Harris, 81, 2020 of Mineral Wells, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born June 18, 1939 in Stumptown, WV, a son of the late Alva and Delpha Dobbins Harris.

He enjoyed singing gospel music for many years in many churches with The Harris Family Singers. He loved to hunt, fish, and to be with his family.

In 1963 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Conna Kendall Harris. He was a Christian by faith. He worked many years at W. O. Larson Foundry Co. in Grafton, Ohio and retired from there.

He is survived by his wife Conna Harris of Mineral Wells, WV and one daughter, Tammy Harris of Parkersburg, WV. Also surviving are one brother Sammy Harris of Elyria, Ohio; three sisters Lou Miller and Lyda Harris both of Stumptown, WV and Sue Morton of Harrisville, WV; brother-in-law Rev. Kenny Kendall and wife Beverly of Clarksburg, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Kenneth and Clarence Harris; five sisters Betty Schoolcraft McCune, Deloris Lyons, Wanda Harris, Minnie Stalnaker, and Nellie Settle; mother-in-law and father-in-law Rimer and Beverla Kendall; and brother-in-law Roger Kendall.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m with Rev. Kenny Kendall and Pastor David Jones officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com. Interment will be in Collins Community Cemetery, Stumptown, WV.

Due to state mandate, masks or a facial covering must be worn indoors and social distancing observed.

