Obituary: Johnny Ray Keener

Johnny Ray Keener, 62, of Grantsville, WV entered into rest on July 26, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

He was born July 19, 1958 in Roane County WV, a son of the late Eugene and Roxie Falls Keener.

John was a 16-year employee of Minnie Hamilton Health Systems and a proud retired Army Veteran of 22 years.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by siblings Charolette (Rob) Taylor of Parkersburg, WV and infant brother Roger Joe Keener.

John is survived by his wife of 22 years Melissa (Richards) Keener and brothers David (Patty) of Marietta, OH; Raymond (Shirley) of Spencer, WV; Jimmie (Hattie) of Creston, WV; Dennis (Annie) of Grantsville, WV; sisters Linda (David) Peggs of Glenville, WV; Brenda (Roger) Tuggle of Elizabeth, WV; and Connie (Tim) Toppings of Grantsville, WV.

Funeral services will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Friday July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Jerry Malona officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday July 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Interment will be in Hunt Cemetery, Big Bend, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Due to state mandate, masks or face covering must be worn indoors and social distancing observed.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.