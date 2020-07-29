Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Ann Riley Sprouse

Patricia “Pat” Ann Riley Sprouse, 81, of Coolville, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born October 2, 1938, a daughter of the late Neal and Pearl Riley. She and her husband were owners of Carousel Concessions and worked fairs and festivals for 30 years. She also worked at Rinks for 27 years. She loved to bowl, dance, and spend time with her five Chihuahuas. She was always a hard worker and was a Baptist by faith.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Frank Sprouse of Coolville; niece, Mary Pannell (Dave) and nephew, Edward Enoch (Sue).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Kathryn Enoch.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Interment will follow at the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

