Obituary: William “Will” Kuhn

William "Will" Kuhn, 39 of Belpre, Ohio died at his residence on July 27, 2020 following a long battle with heart disease. He was the son of Fern Joseph and June Elizabeth Finley Kuhn. Will was a welder by trade but was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his parents, two daughters, Mariah Kuhn, Abigail Kuhn and a son, Hunter Kuhn, two sisters, Stephanie (Michael) Camp of Fleming, Ohio, Annetta (Thomas) Baker of Belpre, Ohio. Also surviving is his paternal grandfather, Bill Kuhn of Ormond Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, June and Louie Finley and paternal grandmother, Emma Kuhn.

There will be a private memorial service held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family.