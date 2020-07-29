Advertisement

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards $16,000 in grants

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has awarded a total of $16,000 in grants to five of the area’s art and cultural organizations.

These organizations include the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra-Parkersburg, Smoot Theatre, Artsbridge, Parkersburg Art Center and Actors Guild of Parkersburg.

The foundation encourages those in the community to continue to support the area’s art and culture programs.

“We realized that our art and culture organizations are struggling as well,” said Marian Clowes, PACF’s Associate Director for Community Leadership. “Many of them have not been able to have performances, programs or even fundraisers or events that bring in income to those art organizations. The arts are really critical to our community. Even to tourism, to community development, to well being of individuals and community life.”

Individuals who would like to make an impact in the region’s arts and culture community are encourage to contact the Foundation at 304-428-4438.

