Parkersburg man charged with compelling prostitution

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man, Christopher A. Jett, 41, has been charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning.

Jett was the subject of an investigation as part of Operation Predator, an effort by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office to target sexual predators.

“In this technological age every day we are seeing the youth of our county being taken advantage of by individuals more and more through electronic devices and social media. As your Sheriff this scares me, as a parent myself this absolutely terrifies me. Over the past several months, I have guided and directed an investigative team as we have performed online investigations to determine if there is a threat to our youth through online platforms which provide for prostitution or other unlawful sexual acts against our children,” said Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Operation Predator has received indictments on eight individuals who have agreed to meet and pay for sexual conduct with what the offender is said to have believed was a minor under the age of sixteen.

The other individuals who have been indicted by a Gallia County Grand Jury are:

Ryan A. Washburn, age 31, of Guysville, Ohio charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning

Rodney L. Weaver Jr., age 41, of Albany, Ohio charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning

George M. Cremeans, age 41, of Gallipolis, Ohio, charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning

Kyle A. Sammons, age 37, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning

Jon A. Mattea, age 43, of Cheshire, Ohio, charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning

Willard R. Williams III, age 48, of Ray, Ohio, charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning

Rodney L. Ault, age 43, of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, charged with two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of importuning

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.