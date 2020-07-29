Advertisement

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID day after AG Barr hearing, reports say

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.(Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - GOP Rep. Louis Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, one day after attending a House hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday. Politico reported the positive test, according to multiple sources.

He was tested in a pre-screen at the White House before a scheduled trip to his home state with President Donald Trump.

After the diagnosis, Gohmert returned to his Washington office to tell staff, ABC News reported.

Gohmert told CNN in June that he was not wearing a mask because he was regularly tested for COVID-19.

He added that if he gets the virus, "you'll never see me without a mask."

The Hill reporter Olivia Beavers shared video Wednesday showing Gohmert and Barr close to each other, both without masks. She said the two exchanged "a comment or two" before the hearing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/29/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Brittany and Thomas would totally give each other some lottery winnings, she loves her mom's lasagna, and they discuss their favorite chicken wings.

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/29/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
George talks to Brittany about the end of the Cares Act eviction immunity.

National Politics

Oregon governor says US agents will begin leaving Portland

Updated: moments ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Meanwhile, law enforcement officers again used tear gas to disperse protesters early Wednesday on the streets of Portland as loud booms filled the air.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

National

Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s message is returned

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Drugs seized at Athens County residence

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday seized bulk amounts of drugs, including heroin and suspected methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia, from a home in The Plains.

National

’My guardian angel’: Mother meets man who pulled her son from burning car

Updated: 1 hour ago
In an emotional moment between strangers, a Missouri woman thanked the man she calls her “guardian angel” after he saved her son from a burning car.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVU team unearths manipulative qualities of fungal-infected cicada

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Officials push for more education to prevent illegal drone flights over wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Manchin seeks answers to on-again, off-again post office changes

Updated: 1 hour ago