Advertisement

River City Farmers Market to open Saturday

Photo Source: Olearys / CC BY 2.0 / MGN
Photo Source: Olearys / CC BY 2.0 / MGN(KALB)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Saturday, the River City Farmers Market will open up at a new location.

The farmers market will be held on Butler Street, between Second and Third Streets in downtown Marietta.

To keep everyone safe, Butler Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 AM until 1 PM.

The Marietta Police Department will be patrolling the area to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

There will be parking available for the attendees in the Parking Partners Lot, WesBanco Lot and the City Parking Lot located at Second and Butler Street. Signs will be posted to direct the attendees to these parking areas.

Those with the River City Farmers Market are excited to be at this new location and are hoping to form relationships with businesses in the area.

“We are really excited,” said Tom Fagan with River City Farmers Market. “We have talked about moving back downtown for better relationships with local businesses. We are really hoping to partner with local businesses, businesses in like fields, that would appeal to the same customers that we appeal to. "

The City of Marietta is excited to bring more activity to the downtown area.

“We are happy and glad that we could get more activity downtown to support not only our vendors that are downtown, but the vendors that will be taking part in this event,”said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “It will be great to have them come down here.”

The market is scheduled to take place every Saturday from 8 AM until 12 PM.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Coshocton at Marietta baseball

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Amateur Golf Championship

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Erb

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New bridge ribbon cutting

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
New bridge ribbon cutting

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - PACF awards a total of $16,000 to five area agencies

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - New bridge ribbon cutting

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards $16,000 in grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has awarded a total of $16,000 in grants to five of the area’s art and cultural organizations.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Medical marijuana dispensary looking at Parkersburg-area location

Updated: 1 hour ago