River City Farmers Market to open Saturday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Saturday, the River City Farmers Market will open up at a new location.

The farmers market will be held on Butler Street, between Second and Third Streets in downtown Marietta.

To keep everyone safe, Butler Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 AM until 1 PM.

The Marietta Police Department will be patrolling the area to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

There will be parking available for the attendees in the Parking Partners Lot, WesBanco Lot and the City Parking Lot located at Second and Butler Street. Signs will be posted to direct the attendees to these parking areas.

Those with the River City Farmers Market are excited to be at this new location and are hoping to form relationships with businesses in the area.

“We are really excited,” said Tom Fagan with River City Farmers Market. “We have talked about moving back downtown for better relationships with local businesses. We are really hoping to partner with local businesses, businesses in like fields, that would appeal to the same customers that we appeal to. "

The City of Marietta is excited to bring more activity to the downtown area.

“We are happy and glad that we could get more activity downtown to support not only our vendors that are downtown, but the vendors that will be taking part in this event,”said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “It will be great to have them come down here.”

The market is scheduled to take place every Saturday from 8 AM until 12 PM.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.