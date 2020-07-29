Advertisement

Sen. Manchin asks postmaster general for clarification on post office closures across West Virginia

Sini Melvin, the president of the Clarksburg American Postal Workers Union, said a Friday announcement to close some post offices, like the one in Parkersburg, was quickly reversed on Monday.
(KVLY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Tuesday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) asked the U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy for clarification on the reported closure of post offices and reduction in hours at additional post offices across West Virginia.

The Senator said in part, “I am receiving troubling reports from West Virginians that there are numerous post office locations in my state and across the nation that are scheduled for imminent closure or significant reduction in hours and services. Yesterday, there were signs hung in some of these locations announcing their proposed closure with an effective date of August 22nd or August 24th. This would likely be a violation of both federal law and United States Postal Service (USPS) rules that prescribe a specific closure process which requires, at minimum, 120 days’ notice. In response to this letter, I request a list of all the specific changes affecting mail delivery you have directed since assuming the role of Postmaster General, including a detailed list of any and all individual post office locations that are being considered for closure. In the event that there are specific locations being considered for closure, please also provide an explanation for why and a rough timeline for when those closures might take place.”

“They (USPS) did decide to postpone the closures of the Parkersburg, Beckley and East Side station in Fairmont,” Melvin said. “While they reevaluate the situation, but it’s not permanent.”

We will keep you updated on the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

