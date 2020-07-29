Advertisement

Summer Scoreboard- July 28

Local baseball and round 1 results from the WV Amateur golf championship
(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) -

LOCAL BASEBALL

Coshocton 9

Marietta 12

Clarksburg 3

Wood County 7

WV Amateur Leaderboard

1. Mitch Hoffman 67 (-3)

2t. Philip Reale- 68 (-2)

2t. Mason Williams- 68 (-2)

2t. Noah Mullens- 68 (-2)

5t. Alex Easthom- 69 (-1)

5t. Steve Fox- 69 (-1)

5t. Ryan Bilby- 69 (-1)

Local Golfers

47t. Chris Christian- 75 (+5)

70t. Justin McCarter- 77 (+7)

70t. Isaac Prine- 77 (+7)

79t. Adam Straight- 78 (+8)

79t. Steve Lamp- 78 (+8)

87t. Mike Koreski- 79 (+9)

91t. Colby James- 80 (+10)

Copyright 2020 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Guidelines released for safe play of fall sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
A set of guidelines has been released in order to make sure fall sports take place safely

Sports

Smallwood signs with Steelers

Updated: 7 hours ago
Former WVU running back Wendell Smallwood inks a 1 year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Sports

WVU football defensive coaching moves

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
2 WVU assistant football coaches will share defensive coordinator responsibilities

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Latest News

College

Ohio Athletic Conference postpones fall sports through December 31

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
The O.A.C. postpones fall sports through December 31, 2020.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Boys Basketball

Parkersburg Catholic hires new boys basketball coach

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Daniel Collie will take over the reigns for the Crusader hoopers

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.