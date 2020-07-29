Summer Scoreboard- July 28
Local baseball and round 1 results from the WV Amateur golf championship
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WTAP) -
LOCAL BASEBALL
Coshocton 9
Marietta 12
Clarksburg 3
Wood County 7
WV Amateur Leaderboard
1. Mitch Hoffman 67 (-3)
2t. Philip Reale- 68 (-2)
2t. Mason Williams- 68 (-2)
2t. Noah Mullens- 68 (-2)
5t. Alex Easthom- 69 (-1)
5t. Steve Fox- 69 (-1)
5t. Ryan Bilby- 69 (-1)
Local Golfers
47t. Chris Christian- 75 (+5)
70t. Justin McCarter- 77 (+7)
70t. Isaac Prine- 77 (+7)
79t. Adam Straight- 78 (+8)
79t. Steve Lamp- 78 (+8)
87t. Mike Koreski- 79 (+9)
91t. Colby James- 80 (+10)
Copyright 2020 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.