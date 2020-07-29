Advertisement

WATCH: Florida officers save 3-year-old girl found floating in pool

'I really just thought it was a miracle'
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR/CNN) - A 3-year-old girl from Florida made a full recovery, thanks to two police officers who saved her life when she was found unresponsive and floating in her grandparents’ pool.

Officers Robert Lindblom and Kyle Skipper with the Pensacola Police responded to an incident June 13 in which the grandparents of a 3-year-old girl found her floating in their pool. The rescue was caught on camera.

Skipper says when the two officers arrived, the toddler wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Her skin was turning purple.

"Flipped her over in my arm and just gave her several firm slaps on the back to try to get her to expel anything that was in her lungs and her throat to maybe get a clearer airway," he said.

Lindblom then gave the girl chest compressions until she finally took a breath and regained her pulse.

“To be honest, my first thought was there was no way we were gonna bring her back because as purple and blue as her skin was, I thought for sure she was gone,” Lindblom said. “When I saw her take that breath, I really just thought it was a miracle.”

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where she made a full recovery. Doctors say if she went any longer without oxygen, she wouldn’t have survived.

Both officers are parents of young children and couldn’t help but think about them during the incident.

"I've got a 3-year-old girl, the same age, and a 4-year-old son, and yeah, it hits home," Skipper said.

The officers say they were able to get to the scene quickly because they were already responding to a call only a few blocks away.

"Whether it was fate or divine intervention or just luck, I'm glad we were there," Lindblom said.

No information has been released on how the 3-year-old ended up in the pool or if anyone will face negligence charges in relation to the incident.

Copyright 2020 WEAR, Pensacola Police via CNN. All rights reserved.

