Wood County Clerk’s office anticipates large number of absentee ballots

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County Clerk, Mark Rhodes says the office is preparing to send out over 15,000 absentee ballots in November’s election because of the pandemic.

Rhodes say there are concerns about the delivery of ballots by the U.S. Postal service but added that the agency is supposed to give preference to anything marked as an election ballot. But, with filing absentee ballots, you must state a reason and there will be a list of reasons on the application.

“In this case, COVID-19 in a legitimate medical reason, if people are traveling or going to be working away from home. Not through the early voting so there are several reasons that qualify. In this case, medical is going to be the reason,” said Mark Rhodes, Wood County Clerk.

The Wood County Clerk’s office will begin mailing applications for absentee ballots on August 11th and you must request an application to file absentee. The clerk’s office says, they will be not be mailing them out automatically as they did for the primary election. Ballots will be mailed out on September 18th and they can be tracked.

Rhodes will not be opened and counted until Election Day, November 3rd.

To request an application, please contact the Wood County Clerk’s office at 304-424-1700 or you can print the application off of the website https://woodcountywv.com/county-offices/county-clerk.html

