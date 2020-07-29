Advertisement

W.Va. COVID-19 Czar: COVID-19 may have lingering effects

Clay Marsh
Clay Marsh(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Citing the Journal of the American Medical Association, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, says it is possible surviving coronavirus patients may experience lingering effects. During Wednesday’s address, Marsh discussed a German study of one hundred people, about two-thirds of which recovered at home and the rest were treated at a hospital. Of those 100 people, 78 percent saw some kind of “heart involvement” an average of 71 days after the original coronavirus diagnosis. 63 percent saw inflammation in the heart. 

“It may not just be no problem for people that get better with COVID. There may be lingering effects of COVID that could include heart effects, at least in some people. Even more reason to be very diligent in protecting ourselves and each other,” said Marsh. 

Before Marsh spoke, a visibly disappointed Governor Jim Justice discussed the latest coronavirus numbers coming out of West Virginia. He reminded the public of the five deaths the state has seen since Monday. Justice then called the daily positive test rate “terrible,” at 3.95 percent. He also said that isn’t as bad when you look at national averages, but it isn’t where he wants the state to be. On a positive note, Justice said West Virginia’s active cases have come down by a few dozen since Monday.

Also during his address, Justice restated the importance of wearing a mask. 

“We have got to do all we possibly can, each and everyone of us. We can’t drop our guard, we’ve got to stay on top of this,” said Justice.

