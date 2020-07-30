Advertisement

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies following battle with coronavirus

(KY3)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (KKTV) - Herman Cain has died following a battle with coronavirus, his team announced on his official website.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle,” the website said. “... There were hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick. We were relieved to be told that, and passed on the news via Herman’s social media. And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

Cain was hospitalized for COVID-19 less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during which he tweeted a photo of himself not wearing a mask.

Several others who attended, including some Trump campaign staffers, also later tested positive for the virus. It’s not clear if Cain contracted the virus at the rally; members of his team say he had been doing a lot of traveling around the time of the rally.

Cain was the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and was briefly the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2011. He was a cancer survivor who defeated stage 4 colon cancer, which had spread to his liver, in 2006.

He was 74 years old.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

National Politics

Portland prepares for US agents to step back from protests

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and MIKE BALSAMO
The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests.

News

WVSSAC passes new rules onto West Virginia principals

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, principals in West Virginia are joining to talk about new plans regarding sports and extracurricular activities.

National

Dick’s Sporting Goods extends pandemic premium pay for workers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The wages, 15% above ordinary pay, have been extended through the end of the year.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

Latest News

National Politics

Congressman, civil rights hero John Lewis remembered

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Rep. John Lewis is remembered at a funeral in Atlanta.

National

COVID cases surge as US economy plunges

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The U.S. economy shrinks at historic levels and more Americans seek unemployment, as COVID cases surge.

National Politics

Clinton eulogizes John Lewis: 'March on'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former President Bill Clinton eulogizes John Lewis, saying "we salute, suit up and march on."

National Politics

John Lewis mourned as ‘founding father’ of ‘better America’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

National

Indiana family receives suspicious package addressed from China

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kody Fisher
A suspicious package appearing to be from China arrived at a home in Vevay, Indiana Wednesday morning.

National

Family receives suspicious package filled with masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A suspicious package appearing to be from China arrived at a home in Vevay, Indiana Wednesday morning.