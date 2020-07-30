Advertisement

Lifelong Wood County resident, business, community leader dies at 79

Lifelong Wood County resident Betty Jo "BJ" Hathway, a business and community leader, died Wednesday at age 79.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Jo “BJ” Hathaway, a lifelong Wood County resident and business and community leader, died Wednesday at age 79.

Hathaway and her husband, Tom, founded the Superior Motor Company in Parkersburg, in 1973.

The family obtained a Toyota franchise in Parkersburg in 1979 and then added a Hyundai franchise a few years later.

The family continues to operate both dealerships in Parkersburg, and Superior Toyota is the longest running family-run Toyota dealership in West Virginia.

Hathaway grew up working for her dad at Hupp and Wharton Cadillac Olds and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1959.

She was a member of the Junior League of Parkersburg, Altrusa International and the Parkersburg and West Virginia automobile dealers’ associations.

She also served on the Board of Directors of many organizations in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Her family said “she loved life and people and wanted fun for all” and that she will always be remembered for being the “life of the party.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

