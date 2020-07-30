Local credit union “Stuffs the Bus” with monetary donations this year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Another school year is just around the corner, even if it will be a highly unusual one. As teachers prepare to either teach remotely or head back into a modified classroom, a local credit union is renewing its annual program to help teachers get the supplies they need.

West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is running its “Stuff the Bus” campaign again this summer. For the uninitiated, the program has a long history of supplying area teachers with school supplies, starting as a “backpack program” and later evolving into a supply drive for teachers.

Like everything else, this year is a bit different for Stuff the Bus. The credit union’s director of community engagement, Allie Bennett, says this year the program is accepting monetary donations instead of regular school supplies.

“With COVID this year, we have switched over to a GoFundMe approach, where we are actually going to cut checks for teachers and send them out in the first week of August,” said Bennett.

Teachers sign up to receive help from the program in May of each year. This year, the credit union hopes to cut each of the 606 teachers enrolled in the program a check for $25. That’s roughly the value of the school supplies each teacher would get in a normal year, according to Bennett.

“If we can get more, we’ll give more,” said Bennett.

For those looking to donate, a link to the credit union’s GoFundMe can be found here. Donations can also be made at any of the credit union’s branches across Parkersburg and Vienna. The credit union will be accepting donations for this school year until August 7th.

The program benefits teachers in five West Virginia Counties (Wood County, Wirt County, Pleasants County, Ritchie County, Jackson County) and Washington County, Ohio.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.