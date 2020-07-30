Advertisement

Local credit union “Stuffs the Bus” with monetary donations this year

Stuff the Bus banner
Stuff the Bus banner(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Another school year is just around the corner, even if it will be a highly unusual one. As teachers prepare to either teach remotely or head back into a modified classroom, a local credit union is renewing its annual program to help teachers get the supplies they need.

West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is running its “Stuff the Bus” campaign again this summer. For the uninitiated, the program has a long history of supplying area teachers with school supplies, starting as a “backpack program” and later evolving into a supply drive for teachers. 

Like everything else, this year is a bit different for Stuff the Bus. The credit union’s director of community engagement, Allie Bennett, says this year the program is accepting monetary donations instead of regular school supplies.

“With COVID this year, we have switched over to a GoFundMe approach, where we are actually going to cut checks for teachers and send them out in the first week of August,” said Bennett. 

Teachers sign up to receive help from the program in May of each year. This year, the credit union hopes to cut each of the 606 teachers enrolled in the program a check for $25. That’s roughly the value of the school supplies each teacher would get in a normal year, according to Bennett. 

“If we can get more, we’ll give more,” said Bennett. 

For those looking to donate, a link to the credit union’s GoFundMe can be found here. Donations can also be made at any of the credit union’s branches across Parkersburg and Vienna. The credit union will be accepting donations for this school year until August 7th.

The program benefits teachers in five West Virginia Counties (Wood County, Wirt County, Pleasants County, Ritchie County, Jackson County) and Washington County, Ohio. 

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organizations collaborate to address substance use disorder

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
An organization in the Mid-Ohio Valley is looking for new ways to address the issue of substance use. The Substance Use Disorder Collaborative works to synchronize the efforts of those in the Mid-Ohio Valley striving to those struggling with substance use.

News

What's Trending, 7/30/20

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
This food-themed What's Trending celebrates a new Dunkin' cereal, cheesecake, and shoes that smell like fried chicken.

News

Artsbridge Art & Entertainment Update, 7/30/20

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens shows off the work being done on the new Williamstown Elementary mural, plus more art exhibits and music events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

Man injured in dirt-bike crash in Parkersburg

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Victim taken by ambulance to WVU Medicine Camden Clark

Latest News

News

Lifelong Wood County resident, business, community leader dies at 79

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
'BJ' Hathaway founded Superior Motor Company with her husband in 1973

News

WVU Medicine Camden Clark recognized by US News & World Report

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday named WVU Medicine Camden Clark the area’s only High Performing Hospital in the treatment of heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

News

Waterford Fair changing to a junior fair size

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Waterford Fair changing to a junior fair size.

News

Washington State Community College receives second round of funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Washington State Community College receives second round of funding.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - River City Farmers Market opening Saturday in Marietta

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics