Man injured in dirt-bike crash in Parkersburg

A man was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark after a dirt-bike crash on David Lee Drive in Parkersburg.
A man was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark after a dirt-bike crash on David Lee Drive in Parkersburg.(Associated Press)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Parkersburg, police said.

The dirt-bike crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on David Lee Drive, and the man was taken by ambulance to WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

There is no information available on the man’s injuries, but police said he was not wearing a helmet.

We have a reporter at the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

