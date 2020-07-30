Man injured in dirt-bike crash in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Parkersburg, police said.

The dirt-bike crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on David Lee Drive, and the man was taken by ambulance to WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

There is no information available on the man’s injuries, but police said he was not wearing a helmet.

