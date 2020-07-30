Advertisement

Marshall University moving more fall classes remotely

Marshall's fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 24., 2020.
Marshall’s fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 24.
Marshall’s fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 24.(Herdzone.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University will move more fall semester courses to an remote format than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced the change Wednesday. Gilbert says most sophomores, juniors and seniors will attend classes online that are broadcast live and recorded. He says freshmen, some graduate students and most professional students can expect a combination of online and face-to-face instruction. Marshall’s fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 24. Students can move into residence halls starting Aug. 15.

