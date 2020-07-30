Advertisement

Obituary: Eric W. Underwood

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Eric W. Underwood, 42, of Bridgeport, WV passed away July 29, 2020 at his parents home in Parkersburg.

He was born on March 17, 1978 in Grantsville, WV son of Sidney and Judy Rhodes Underwood of Parkersburg.

Eric had obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Fairmont State University.   Eric had worked at National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium at Morgantown,  Later as an instructor at WVU- Parkersburg and most recently for Thrasher Engineering in Bridgeport.  He was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.  Eric enjoyed hiking, riding trains and playing his guitar.

In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his twin sister Melanie McClain and husband Christopher of Grandview, WV and two nephews Jackson and Eli McClain.

A graveside service is planned for 11:00 am Saturday at the West Union Masonic Cemetery with Edward Cutright officiating.  A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

