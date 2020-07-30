Obituary: Georgaleen Hockenberry

Georgaleen Hockenberry, 89, of Marietta, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born on June 4, 1931 in Wheeling, WV to John and Florence Dickson Maxwell.

Georgaleen was a 1949 graduate of Marietta High School. She was a bookkeeper over the years for Airolite, Cane’s Motel, Mercer Realty, Sprague Electric and Crescent Sprague. She enjoyed getting together with her classmates, The Forty Niner’s, each month. Georgaleen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marietta since 1946, where she was a deacon from 1991-1996, Order of Eastern Star since 1952, White Shrine, Washington County Historical Society, where she was a secretary and volunteer, Ohio Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star, Grand Organist in 1992 and also volunteered at Campus Martius Museum, The Castle, Fearing House and was a Trolley Tour Guide.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Mears (Greg) and Doreen Hockenberry.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dale E. Hockenberry, whom she married on September 22, 1951. He died on March 17, 1993.

Friends will be received Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Eastern Star services will be held during visitation at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, with that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Georgaleen’s family.

Funeral services, with same precautions, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Washington County Historical Society for the restoration of the Anchorage or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Georgaleen’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

