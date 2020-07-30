Obituary: Ruby L. Met

Ruby L. Metz, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 23, 1938, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren and Annie Roberts Rowley.

Ruby was a homemaker and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading romance novels and working jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Connie) Metz of Parkersburg; one brother, Orvie Rowley of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Jessee Metz, Michelle (Ron) Craddock and Kevin (Polly) Sauers; and six great-grandchildren, Larren Farrar, Megan Farrar, Kyra Craddock, Donnie Heuit, Eric Heuit and Kira Stoner.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Metz; daughter, Jill Metz; and brother, Glenn Rowley.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

