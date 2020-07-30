Obituary: Steven Neil Smith

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Steven Neil Smith, 69 of Cutler, Ohio was born July 13, 1951. He passed away July 24 2020 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. Steven loved animals of all types. He especially loved to watch and feed wild birds.

Steven is survived by his children Melissa Smith of Pickaway County, Ohio and Steven Alan Smith of Cutler, Ohio; his brother David (Cinda) Smith of Mineral Wells; one sister Nancy Smith of Belpre.

He was preceded in death by his mother Cora, brother Shannon, father Warren, and his cousin (best friend) Mandy Malone.

Information regarding his service will be posted at a later date.

Steven will be cremated afterwards following his wishes.

