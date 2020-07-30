Advertisement

Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library Bookmobile continues to serve community

Bookmobile
Bookmobile(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library bookmobile stops in different locations across Wood County each week.

Adults and children can visit the mobile library to borrow books and movies. Patrons will need to have their library card to use this service.

Workers on the bookmobile say that during this pandemic, they have seen more people coming aboard the mobile library than in the past.

The bookmobile’s schedule can be found on the library’s website.

