Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Jones to play for Pioneers

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Camden headed to Marietta College

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Amateur golf

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Maggie Johnson

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall University moving more fall classes to remote

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Bookmobile visits locations across Wood County

Updated: 48 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Two wanted for questioning

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 51 minutes ago