Washington State Community College receives second round of funding

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is continuing to receive funding assistance for its students. The college is getting their second round of funding from the CARES act.

The first round helped provide financial aid to their students who were struggling because of COVID-related reasons. This time around the funding will go into providing safety for both staff and students who will be at the college this upcoming semester.

A lot of these will involve changes to the classroom.

The students will be able to opt into attending class or attending virtually. We’re going to call those high flex courses. Faculty are going to pilot those.

Some other measures that will be taken are shields for professors and test screenings for individuals entering a facility. Everyone is required to socially distance and wear a mask indoors.

The college would like to announce that they have a partnership with Marietta Health Systems to better insure health safety for everyone.

