Advertisement

Washington State Community College receives second round of funding

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is continuing to receive funding assistance for its students. The college is getting their second round of funding from the CARES act.

The first round helped provide financial aid to their students who were struggling because of COVID-related reasons. This time around the funding will go into providing safety for both staff and students who will be at the college this upcoming semester.

A lot of these will involve changes to the classroom.

The students will be able to opt into attending class or attending virtually. We’re going to call those high flex courses. Faculty are going to pilot those.

Vicky Wood, Washington State Community College President

Some other measures that will be taken are shields for professors and test screenings for individuals entering a facility. Everyone is required to socially distance and wear a mask indoors.

The college would like to announce that they have a partnership with Marietta Health Systems to better insure health safety for everyone.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/30/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
This food-themed What's Trending celebrates a new Dunkin' cereal, cheesecake, and shoes that smell like fried chicken.

News

Artsbridge Art & Entertainment Update, 7/30/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens shows off the work being done on the new Williamstown Elementary mural, plus more art exhibits and music events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

WVU Medicine Camden Clark recognized by US News & World Report

Updated: 20 minutes ago
U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday named WVU Medicine Camden Clark the area’s only High Performing Hospital in the treatment of heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

News

Waterford Fair changing to a junior fair size

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Waterford Fair changing to a junior fair size.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - River City Farmers Market opening Saturday in Marietta

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WVSSAC passes new rules onto West Virginia principals

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, principals in West Virginia are joining to talk about new plans regarding sports and extracurricular activities.

News

Medical cannabis dispensary eyes Parkersburg location

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Medical cannabis dispensary looks to move into West Virginia.

News

River City Farmers Market to open Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The farmers market will open up at a new location in downtown Marietta.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Coshocton at Marietta baseball

Updated: 17 hours ago