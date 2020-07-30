Advertisement

Waterford Fair changing to a junior fair size

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - After Governor Mike DeWine’s decision that only junior fairs will be allowed to happen during the pandemic, many that are still planned are changing their look to accommodate this.

The Waterford Fair is one of these many events that shows to make this move even before the governor’s decision. The fair board put together a meeting in which they looked at what was best for all of the participants involved including the children with show animals.

They’ve taken serious consideration into who will be attending the fair when it happens as well as those who can be around the participants.

We felt like if we could prevent all of these different people from different areas from coming in we could definitely keep our kids a little safer that way. So for instance, we feel like the junior fair is a way we can do that. And we are limiting the people that can enter the fairgrounds. For instance, on show day, the only people that can be with the kids are immediate parents and immediate family.

Melissa Antill, Waterford Community Fair Board Member

This Saturday, the fair will be holding an auction to businesses in the area for whoever will sponsor the event on August 13-16.

Updated: 17 hours ago