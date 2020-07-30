Advertisement

WVSSAC passes new rules onto West Virginia principals

WVSSAC passes new rules onto West Virginia principals
WVSSAC passes new rules onto West Virginia principals(KGWN)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, principals in West Virginia are putting their heads together to talk about new plans regarding sports and extracurricular activities.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss two main changes that state lawmakers passed, in efforts to benefit students, parents, and coaches.

“Emergency rules. There’s new legislation about AEDs and homeschool,” said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan.

Dolan says all West Virginia coaches will be required to abide by house bill 4497 which requires an AED on-hand at each sporting facility.

Under WVSSAC’s emergency action plan for medical training--depending on the sport, coaches will have to be trained in AED, CPR, or both.

New criteria is also in place that allows homeschoolers to become involved in school sports.

“You had to have been homeschooled last year, scored in the 4th stanine or higher on the national norm tests, be in good standing, and live in the district of the school you want to go to,” said Dolan.

Providing the opportunity for the ones who spend a majority of time learning alone, to be a part of a team.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/30/20

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
This food-themed What's Trending celebrates a new Dunkin' cereal, cheesecake, and shoes that smell like fried chicken.

News

Artsbridge Art & Entertainment Update, 7/30/20

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens shows off the work being done on the new Williamstown Elementary mural, plus more art exhibits and music events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Medical cannabis dispensary eyes Parkersburg location

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Medical cannabis dispensary looks to move into West Virginia.

Latest News

News

River City Farmers Market to open Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The farmers market will open up at a new location in downtown Marietta.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Coshocton at Marietta baseball

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Amateur Golf Championship

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Erb

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

New bridge ribbon cutting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
New bridge ribbon cutting