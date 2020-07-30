Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark recognized by US News & World Report

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WVU Medicine Camden Clark(Zach Shrivers)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday named WVU Medicine Camden Clark the area’s only High Performing Hospital in the treatment of heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is the fourth year in a row that the hospital has received the honor.

In addition to Camden Clark, five other WVU Medicine hospitals received recognition, as well, including three member hospitals and two managed hospitals. Those locations are:

  • Berkeley Medical Center – High Performing in COPD
  • Camden Clark Medical Center– High Performing in COPD and Heart Failure
  • Ruby Memorial – High Performing in COPD and Heart Failure
  • Uniontown Hospital (managed hospital) – High Performing in COPD
  • United Hospital Center – High Performing in COPD and Heart Failure
  • Wheeling Hospital (managed hospital) – High Performing in COPD and Heart Failure

The publication’s annual Best Hospitals rankings are intended to help patients and physicians make informed decisions about where to receive the care that will best meet the patient’s needs.

To determine the rankings and ratings for 2020-21, the publication evaluated over 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, the publication recognized the best regional hospitals based on rankings across multiple areas of care.

The publication bases its rankings largely on objective measures like risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other factors.

The rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals 2021 guidebook.

