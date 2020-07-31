2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place across the region

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Just like other events around the country, the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will look a little bit different.

Instead of having everyone meet in one location, this years walk will be everywhere.

Participants will still walk on September 19th, but instead of walking as a big group, they will walk on their own, or with their team or family.

The walk is held each year to raise awareness and funds for alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the US and more than 5 million Americans are living wiith Alzheimer’s.

The organization will also have some virtual activities as well.

“So we are having a coloring contest for the kids,” said Tammie Johnson, co-chair of Walk to End Alzheimer’s Mid-Ohio Valley. “It will be racing based, so that we have a race car they can color or we have a corvette they can color. We are starting that contest tomorrow and we are asking for those to be back to us by September 24th. We will have prizes.”

Johnson says that the pictures will then be distributed among the nursing home communities and the rehab facilities.

There will also be a virtual live event to promote some of the vendors that support the walk.

If indiviuals have any questions about the walk, they can contact Tammie Johnson at 740-516-0422 or Jenny Folwell at 304-699-4759.

If any one is need of any of the services of the Alzheimer’s association, they can call the 24 hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

