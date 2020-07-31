Advertisement

Fort Frye pair to play for Marietta College

Stephanie Camden and Isiah Jones will continue their academic and athletic careers at Marietta College
WTAP News @ 6 - Camden headed to Marietta College
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Two Fort Frye High School graduated seniors had their signing celebrations Wednesday announcing their college plans

Stephanie Camden and Isiah Jones have accept offers to play for Marietta College.

Camden is an honors student and will become a member of the Pioneer volleyball team

Jones will play football for the Pioneers. He was a standout lineman for a Cadets football team that has been a regular in the Ohio Division VI playoffs.

Isiah was named to the Div. IV All Ohio first team offense. and he was the Division VI East District Offensive Player of the year.

