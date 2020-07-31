Advertisement

Human Trafficking Day rally

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Today is human trafficking day and a group of people rallied on Grand Central Ave. to spread awareness on the issue.

Those who rallied held signs with information about human trafficking as a way to combat it. They wanted to bring attention and awareness to the millions of innocent victims of human trafficking.

Most people think of it, you know, locks and chains and they’re chained in a basement. That’s really not what it comes down to. Just spread awareness that it’s more than just that, you know. It’s child labor, it’s forced labor, it’s forced servitude, sexual exploitation, child soldiers. I mean the list goes on and on.

Ashley Davis, Rally Organizer

According to Business Insider, it’s estimated that 18 to 20 thousand people become victims of human trafficking in the United States each year.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unsolicited seeds showing up in the area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Unsolicited seeds showing up in the area.

News

2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place across the region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Participants will still walk on September 19th, but instead of walking as a big group, they will walk on their own, or with their team or family.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Jones to play for Pioneers

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Camden headed to Marietta College

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Amateur golf

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Maggie Johnson

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall University moving more fall classes to remote

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Bookmobile visits locations across Wood County

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Two wanted for questioning

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago