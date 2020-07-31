Human Trafficking Day rally

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Today is human trafficking day and a group of people rallied on Grand Central Ave. to spread awareness on the issue.

Those who rallied held signs with information about human trafficking as a way to combat it. They wanted to bring attention and awareness to the millions of innocent victims of human trafficking.

Most people think of it, you know, locks and chains and they’re chained in a basement. That’s really not what it comes down to. Just spread awareness that it’s more than just that, you know. It’s child labor, it’s forced labor, it’s forced servitude, sexual exploitation, child soldiers. I mean the list goes on and on.

According to Business Insider, it’s estimated that 18 to 20 thousand people become victims of human trafficking in the United States each year.

