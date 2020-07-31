Advertisement

Local Red Cross volunteers heading to East Coast in response to Hurricane Isaias

Red Cross
Red Cross(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Two local Red Cross volunteers are heading to the East Coast in response to Hurricane Isaias.

Chip and Jan Pickering are deploying to Richmond, Virginia.

The two will be assisting those affected by Hurricane Isaias.

The storm is currently a category 1 hurricane and is expected to impact much of the east coast through the middle of next week.

The Pickering’s as a team are a sheltering lead and will be working with the people in shelters.

“We are taking an erv down, which is our emergency response vehicle,” said Chip Pickering. “The a team from Virgina will is going to come down and they will man the erv and we will go on and do the sheltering down there. So we are helping to move resources on the way.”

The two will be in Richmond for at least two weeks.

