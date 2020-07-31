Advertisement

Obituary: Ida Belle Morrow

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ida Belle Morrow, 76, of Reno passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born on December 3,1943, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Otto and Clara Mercer.

Ida was a homemaker who enjoyed life and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and teaching them life skills.  She enjoyed fishing and was just a country girl.

On April 22, 1967, she married Roger Lee Morrow, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1997.  She is survived by her children:  Melissa Farley (William “Bubbles”), Scott Morrow, Brian Morrow and Roger Lee Morrow, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and sisters, Esther Smith and Donna Houston.  She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday (Aug. 4) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Dick Poole officiating followed by interment in Rake Cemetery.  Family will greet friends on Monday at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

