Obituary: Ida Belle Morrow

Ida Belle Morrow, 76, of Reno passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 3,1943, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Otto and Clara Mercer.

Ida was a homemaker who enjoyed life and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and teaching them life skills. She enjoyed fishing and was just a country girl.

On April 22, 1967, she married Roger Lee Morrow, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by her children: Melissa Farley (William “Bubbles”), Scott Morrow, Brian Morrow and Roger Lee Morrow, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and sisters, Esther Smith and Donna Houston. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday (Aug. 4) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Dick Poole officiating followed by interment in Rake Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

