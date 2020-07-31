Advertisement

Ohio liquor board approves halt of restaurant, bar alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

(WCAX)
(FOX19)
Jul. 31, 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Liquor Control Commission has voted to halt the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the order so this will take effect Friday.

Patrons can order drinks before 10 p.m. and continue to drink until 11 p.m., under the order.

It covers all places that sell alcohol.

Places that sell carryout alcohol or with meals to go can continue. DeWine wants the liquor commission to expand it to three drinks.

Ohio reported its highest daily total of coronavirus cases ever on Thursday with 1,733 cases,he said.

Overall now, there are currently 89,626 cases resulting in 3,442 deaths and 61,056 people have presumably recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine says he is being mindful of the economic impact during these circumstances but says the state must slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Shutting down for a second time would be devastating to Ohio’s bars and restaurants. We are not going to do that today,” he said.

