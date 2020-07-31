One Parkersburg businesses gives back to the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - One Parkersburg business spent part of Friday afternoon giving back to the community.

Employees from Cricket Wireless in South Parkersburg handed out free food to those who stopped by.

The business gave out fajitas from a local Mexican restaurant and bottled water.

The employees say they wanted to give back to the community during these hard times.

“Since COVID-19, and people having hard times and what not,” said James Farnsworth. “This is our 9th event since the pandemic and we just want to give back to the community. The community is what makes us, what drives us and we want to give back and say thank you.”

The business hopes to do this again in the near future.

