Parkersburg man appears in federal court for gun crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man appeared in federal court this week for gun crimes, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Shad Michael Knight, 27, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Knight’s prison sentence will begin following the completion of a sentence that he currently is serving through Wood County Circuit Court, and will be followed by three years of supervised release.

In 2019, police found controlled substances in his vehicle during a traffic stop, as well as a 9mm pistol, two loaded magazines, and two boxes of 9mm ammunition. Knight had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Wood County Circuit Court, and was still on parole for that offense when this incident occurred. The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.

The case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

