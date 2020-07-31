Salango pushes for 5 debates with Justice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Democratic candidate for West Virginia governor wants to debate incumbent Gov. Jim Justice five times before the November election and called on the Republican to sign on as well.

Ben Salango said Friday that he wants to engage Justice on the governor's spending of federal coronavirus relief funds and what he described as an undercounting of virus cases, as well as a lack of legislative oversight on the state's pandemic response.

Justice and Salango have agreed to an Oct. 13 debate organized by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

