This is Home: Eagle Scout projects help out City of Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta’s Eagle Scouts are finishing up their scouting careers with a final project of their choice

Two scouts used the opportunity to help out the City of Marietta by improving public areas.

Nick Early approached City Council earlier this year to inquire about doing work on the Veterans Memorial outside of the Armory in downtown Marietta.

He and other volunteers revamped the landscaping and did a deep clean on the bricks and rock wall at the memorial.

“We really wanted something that would be good for the community. This one helps honor veterans and that was a real big thing for me. I’m thankful for the opportunity more than anything, seeing everybody happy about what we’re doing down here,” Early says.

Another Eagle Scout, Sam Gottfried, took his love for dogs and decided to improve the Marietta Community Dog Park.

Gottfried installed a new sign at the entrance of the park, a bulletin board, a new drainage pipe, and three habitats for bats to reduce the mosquito population at the park.

“It feels really good. I’ve been in scouting since...I was in first grade, so it feels really good to have finished up my whole career and to help out the city with this project. It feels really good to learn new experiences, what it takes to do a project of this size. It takes a lot of planning and lots of help from other people,” Gottfried says.

The city was extremely grateful of the work done, and they hope that future Eagle Scouts follow the example of these two and continue to improve the community.

