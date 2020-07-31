Three facing drug, gun charges in Beverly

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing charges after Washington County authorities found methamphetamine, guns and a stolen car while searching a home on State Route 60 in Beverly on Thursday.

According to court records:

- Dominic Mincks, 22, of Macksburg, Ohio, is charged with trafficking in drugs, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability

- Thomas Davis, 39, of Beverly, is charged with trafficking in drugs had having weapons while under disability

- Casey Anderson, 24, of Beverly, is charged with illegal conveyance

The records also show that Davis and Anderson had active warrants for tampering with evidence and complicity to tampering with evidence.

Court records show that while investigating the case, Washington County sheriff’s deputies recovered 1.38 grams of suspected meth from Mincks, along with 6.19 grams of suspected meth inside a Ford F-150 pickup that he told deputies he had been driving.

In addition, deputies confirmed that a Chevrolet Impala also parked in the driveway at the residence had been reported stolen in Licking County, Ohio. They also found another .12 gauge shotgun in the car’s trunk.

Deputies recovered 15.86 grams of suspected meth and other drug paraphernalia from inside a safe in Davis’ bedroom and a .22 caliber revolver and .12 gauge shotgun that were also in the bedroom.

Anderson was charged for allegedly having .58 grams of suspected meth hidden inside her bra while she was being booked into the Washington County Jail.

As of Friday afternoon, all three suspects remained in jail.

